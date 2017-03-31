‘County Line Bandits’ Suspected In 2 Takeover Bank Robberies

March 31, 2017 10:17 AM
CALABASAS (CBSLA.com) — The public’s help is needed to identify two men who have committed takeover bank robberies in the city of Calabasas.

(credit: FBI)

The robbers, dubbed the “County Line Bandits” because the banks they robbed are near the border shared by Los Angeles and Ventura counties, are considered armed and dangerous, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.

The most recent robbery was a violent takeover on Feb. 24 at a Bank of America branch, 23631 Calabasas Road.

Images show the suspects wearing hoodies and masks. Victims inside the bank were ordered to the ground during the robbery, while the suspects brandished their weapons.

(credit: FBI)

The bandits are also believed to have committed a similar robbery on Dec. 15 at a Chase bank, 23703 Calabasas Road.

The getaway vehicle was described as a gold or tan Chevrolet Suburban with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the suspects, or who recognizes them from surveillance images, was urged to call 911 or the FBI’s 24-hour tip line (888) 226-8443. Bank of America is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these robbers.

