Son Of Ex-NFL QB Brutally Beaten In Canoga Park Attack Caught On Video

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The teen son of former NFL quarterback Eric Kramer was badly beaten at a house party in Canoga Park last week, and his family is demanding justice.

Dillon Kramer, 18, was swarmed, punched, kicked in the head and pulled into a pool during an attack that was caught on cell phone video March 24.

“No one called 911, no one,” his mother, Marshawn Kramer, told CBS2 Thursday.

She is unsure what triggered the attack.

“This is a very scary situation that could have ended so differently,” Kramer said. “There’s a pool involved. I just don’t understand the anger I see in these kids.”

Dillon was taken to West Hills Hospital to undergo a CAT scan for a concussion, Marshawn said. He missed several days of school and is at home recovering.

The Kramer family knows tragedy all too well. Erik Kramer survived an suicide attempt in 2015 in which he shot himself in the head. In 2011, Dillon’s older brother, Griffen, died of alcohol poisoning while at a house party.

“It’s been really heartbreaking because we could be having a different conversation and I could be planning my second child’s funeral,” Kramer said.

Marshawn said she submitted a report to Los Angeles police. An LAPD spokesperson told CBS2 detectives are working to track down the teens in the video.