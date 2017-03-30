Scheifele Scores Winner As Jets Rally To Beat Ducks, 4-3, In OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dustin Byfuglien tied the score with 12 seconds left in regulation and assisted on Mark Scheifele’s 30th goal this season at 3:34 of overtime, rallying the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the playoff-bound Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Winnipeg scored twice in the final 8:25 of the third period to pull even. Following a coach’s challenge by Randy Carlyle of the Ducks, it was determined that Byfuglien’s jam job in the crease was indeed a good goal.

Joel Armia and captain Blake Wheeler also scored in regulation for Winnipeg.

Corey Perry scored twice but the Ducks had their five-game winning streak snapped. Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Pacific Division leaders.

Anaheim goalie Jonathan Bernier turned away 37 shots, his latest quality performance since taking over the starting job from John Gibson.

Bernier has been rock solid in March, leading all NHL goaltenders in wins. The 28-year-old is 10-1-2 this month, entering Winnipeg with a .946 save percentage and a 1.65 goals-against average — both good for third in the NHL in March.

Michael Hutchinson made 25 saves for Winnipeg, improving to 8-12-3 in his 19th start of the season.

Silfverberg opened the scoring at 8:17 of the first, whipping a wrist shot from the faceoff dot over Hutchinson’s glove for his 22nd of the season.

The Jets got the equalizer at 11:54 when Armia scored his second short-handed goal in two games — and fourth of the season — with an impressive individual effort. He regained the puck after carrying it into the Ducks zone and beat an unsuspecting Bernier low with a quick shot for his 10th goal of the season.

Perry put the Ducks back in front with 1:04 remaining in the period, then added his second of the game and 18th of the season on the power play at 7:01 of the second.

Wheeler brought the Jets back within a goal with his 24th of the season with 8:25 remaining in the third.

Anaheim clinched a playoff berth Tuesday night for the fifth consecutive season — the only Pacific Division team to do so. The Ducks have reached the postseason 10 of the last 12 years.

Winners of six of their last eight games, the Jets, who were eliminated from playoff contention Monday with the St. Louis Blues’ 4-1 win over the Arizona, captured a third straight victory following a pair of one-goal wins over Vancouver and in New Jersey.

NOTES: Anaheim has five games remaining on its regular-season schedule. … Winnipeg has four games remaining.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and Calgary Flames on Sunday to complete a four-game road trip.

Jets: Host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

