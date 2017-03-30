Man, 21, Killed In Crash Between 2 Motorcycles In Sun Valley

March 30, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Fire Hydrant, Motorycles, San Valley

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A crash between two three-wheeled motorcycles turned deadly Thursday afternoon in Sun Valley.

CBS2’a Andrea Fujii reported from the scene where she said many distraught family members gathered to mourn.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m.  on Saticoy, about a block from Julie Korenstein Elementary School in Sun Valley.

Officials said one of the two bikes slammed into a psrked car, fire hydrant and a light pole. The water to the fire hydrant has been shut off.

The condition of the other rider has not been released.

The bikes look like reverse tricycles.

Fujii spoke to two witnesses.  One said they were speeding, possibly racing. But the other witness said they weren’t going fast.

“I noticed a bang and then a crash,” said John Kosti, “and the cars flipped over and his partner was trying to help pull him out. And he was yelling and screaming ‘help, help, help.’

The investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.

