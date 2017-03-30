Ex-Power Rangers Actor Faces 6 Years In Prison For Roommate’s Slaying

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — A former Power Ranger faces six years of wearing prison orange Thursday for his roommate’s stabbing death two years ago.
Ricardo Medina, 38, faces six years in state prison for the Jan. 31, 2015 killing of 36-year-old Josh Sutter, at the home they shared in Green Valley, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Medina pleaded guilty March 16 to voluntary manslaughter and admitted an allegation that he used a sword in the killing.
An argument about Medina’s girlfriend got physical, with Medina stabbing Sutter multiple times with a sword, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Medina was initially arrested shortly after Sutter’s killing then released as prosecutors investigated the death further. The former “Power Rangers Wild Force” Red Ranger actor was arrested again in January 2016 on a murder charge, and he has been behind bars since, according to jail records.
The murder charge is expected to be dismissed as a result of Medina’s plea.
