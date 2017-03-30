Errant Gunfire Near Golf Course May Have Hit Golfer

HEMET (CBSLA.com) — Police say a man playing at a Hemet golf course may have been hit by errant gunfire from someone shooting a firearm nearby.

Officers responded to the Hemet Golf Club at 7575 World Cup Avenue just after 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call that a 47-year-old man had possibly been shot on the course, according to police.

Witness told investigators they heard gun shots coming from hills in the unincorporated area of Juniper Springs, west of the golf course, just before the victim fell.

The victim also told officers that he had heard what sounded like gunfire coming from the hills for several hours before he was struck in the leg.

Paramedics treated the victim as officers formed a perimeter around the area where the shots were believed to have emanated. After searching on foot and from the air, no suspects were found, police said.

Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Shooting in non-designated areas can result in felony charges of recklessly discharging a firearm, as well as other allegations.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Hemet police at (951) 765-2400.

