Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Orange County – March 31

It’s time to find some comfy walking shoes because this weekend, Orange County is giving you plenty of reasons to stay on your feet and explore. From food festivals to nature walks, there is no reason to stay cooped up inside as Orange County is booming with things to check out on your days away from the grind.

Friday, March 31



WonderCon

www.comic-con.org Anaheim Convention Center800 W Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92802(714) 765-8950 As part of the ComicCon International family, WonderCon has been around in some incarnation since 1987. Considered the sister show to the San Diego phenomenon, WonderCon is haven for those passionate about comics, anime, and collectibles. In recent years, WonderCon has seen crowds upwards of 60,000 attendees all amped to see the latest in film, art, and comic culture. With hundreds of exhibitors positioned on the convention room floor, there are daily appearances and signings from artists, writers, stars, and creative contributors in all mediums. Even Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance will be on hand to sign copies of his work for DC. If ComicCon has eluded you thus far, WonderCon might be the best way to warm up.

Saturday, April 1



Garden Grove – Open Streets

www.ggopenstreets.com West Street + Garden Grove Blvd. + Acacia PkwyGarden Grove , CA This Saturday, the city of Garden Grove is inviting its residents and neighbors to come out and experience the streets complete free of automotive traffic for an entire day. In fact, the city is shutting down some 2.5 miles worth of roadway and bringing in vendors, food trucks, live music, art activations, and family friendly activities designed to galvanize the community. From 3pm to 6pm, the city streets will be open to pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders and strollers as guests enjoy an afternoon cruising Garden Grove boulevard, West St., and Acacia parkway on foot. Divided into 10 different sections, the event will stretch into the evening with an afterparty that includes live bands and beer garden on historic Main St. A unique way to enjoy the city landscape and do some exploring, Open Streets celebrates the diversity of Garden Grove and Southern California as a whole





Laser Quest

www.laserquest.com Fullerton Town Center229 E Orangethorpe Ave.Fullerton, CA 92832(714) 449-0555 Regardless of your age, a game of laser tag is a slice of exhilarating fun. Laser Quest in Fullerton boasts a floor plan that immerses its guests into a maze and pits them against other players armed with lasers. During your session, you will have to cut through the fog and take aim at the other players before getting tagged yourself. The experience is enough to work up a sweat both from the activity and the anticipation. An ideal way to kill an afternoon with kids or with light-hearted adults, a game of laser tag probably wasn’t on the agenda, but this should make you reconsider.

Sunday, April 2



Attend The Boysenberry Festival

www.knotts.com Knott’s Berry Farm8039 Beach Blvd.Buena Park, CA 90620(949) 975-1812 As the pioneers of the Boysenberry, it’s only fitting that Knott’s celebrate their tasty innovation with an entire festival dedicated to the berry. Throughout Ghost Town, visitors can sample any of 70 different dishes all utilizing the boysenberry. Among the more interesting offerings, boysenberry ribs, boysenberry Indian fry bread, boysenberry cream soda, and the pièce de résistance, the boysenberry fun bun. This creation is part cinnamon roll, part funnel cake, and heaping with boysenberry goodness. In fact, Sunday April 3rd is now officially National Boysenberry Day and the first official weekend of the festival. What better way to celebrate than to snack to your heart’s content. Plus, guests can still explore the corners of California’s oldest amusement park to work that appetite up again.





Santiago Oaks Guided Nature Hike

www.ocparks.com Santiago Oaks Regional Park – Nature Center2145 Windes Dr.Orange, CA 92869(714) 973-6620 As Southern Californians, the surrounding terrain when it comes to hiking is wonderfully varied. Whether you are experienced or just getting started, there are countless trails perfect for your skill level. Among the less strenuous hikes, the 2-mile Sunday stroll through the Santiago Creek watershed is both invigorating and tranquil. Led by a knowledgeable docent, you’ll explore the native wildlife and the scenic Santa Ana mountains. More of a vigorous nature walk than a hike in the conventional sense, if you are looking to enjoy the outdoors without working up too much of a sweat, a stroll through Santiago Oaks is a great way to spend your Sunday.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.