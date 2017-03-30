Hit-And-Run Driver Crashes Into Apartment Building In Anaheim

March 30, 2017 4:55 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Hit And Run

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into an apartment building in Anaheim.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of East Frontera Street, according to police.

Upon their arrival, authorities learned that a truck had barreled into the apartment building.

Paramedics transported two women and a man to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Nine people have been displaced as a result of the crash.

Two apartments — one located on the ground floor and a second floor unit — sustained significant damage.

The male driver fled from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

