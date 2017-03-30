3 Knock-Knock Burglary Suspects Caught In Valley Village

VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA.com) – Two men and a boy were arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of knock-knock burglaries in the San Fernando Valley.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday while attempting to burglarize a home in Valley Village, Los Angeles police said.

The arrests occurred after the juvenile suspect knocked on the front door of a home near Colfax Avenue and Hatteras Street. When a resident answered, the boy claimed he was at the wrong door and left quickly. He then walked to a nearby home where he met with the two other suspects, police said.

The three suspects knocked on the door, got no answer and walked to the side of the house. They were arrested by officers as they were attempting to break in.

“I saw two African-American boys, younger, maybe in their teens, knocking on his door” neighbor Pamela Leveque told CBS2 Thursday.

“They hopped the fence, the police were called immediately by a neighbor, and they were caught in his backyard.”

The two adults were identified as Diamantie Darthard and Justus Jones. They are gang members from Compton, police said.

The arrests were part of an LAPD knock-knock task force formed a few months ago. Three men were arrested in March as part of the task force.

Police say the knock-knock burglary rings are made up of gang members from South Los Angeles who target affluent San Fernando Valley neighborhoods. The suspects are usually in and out of the homes within five minutes, police said.

Homeowners are advised to install security cameras and store valuables in a safe which cannot be picked up and taken. They should also have a doorbell that has both audio and video.