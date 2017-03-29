The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac To Play Dodger Stadium In 2-Day Rock Fest

March 29, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Classic West, Dodger Stadium, Fleetwood Mac, Rock Concert, the eagles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Classic rock will rock Dodger Stadium this summer.

Over two days this July, Dodger Stadium will be home to some of music’s biggest names, including the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. The concert, dubbed The Classic West, will be duplicated on the East Coast two weeks later, with the same band performing at CitiField in New York.

On July 15, the festival will be headlined by the Eagles, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers. The following night will feature performances by Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Two-day ticket packages will go on sale April 7 at www.ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale for American Express card holders will begin April 3.

Prices were not immediately announced.

