Shoplifting Suspect Sees Her Photo On KCAL9, Turns Herself In

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Police say a shoplifting suspect turned herself in after she saw herself on KCAL9 News.
Latheda September Butler was arrested March 27 on suspicion of shoplifting at a Ralph’s supermarket in Manhattan Beach and allegedly attacking a witness at the scene, police said.
Investigators say a witness saw two female suspects shoplifting at the grocery store on Jan. 4. When the suspects noticed they were being watched, police say they fled from the store.
The suspects then attempted to hide their vehicle’s license plate and one of them – believed to be Butler – struck the witness in the head with a metal club, according to investigators.
Butler was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
A statement released by police thanked KCAL9 News “for their cooperation in helping us apprehend this suspect.”