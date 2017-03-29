Police Chase Stolen Car Suspect In San Fernando Valley, Driver At Large

PACOIMA (CBSLA.com) — The LAPD chased a second suspect — this one for a possible stolen car — in the same area they chased a DUI suspect earlier in the evening.
In the Burbank area, the male driver got out of his vehicle, went over to the passenger side where a woman got out.
“It wasn’t clear if she demanded to be let out or he was being a gentleman,” said Stu Mundel in Sky 9.
After the woman exited the vehicle the suspect, who drove in excess of 100 mph, also turned off his headlights.
“It’s extremely dangerous,” Mundel reported, “We saw the guy using his cellphone in the car.”
He stopped under a freeway overpass and ditched the vehicle at Hollywood Way. Police are actively searching for the suspect.
Witnesses told police the man jumped into a four-door black Ford 150 and hijacked and kidnapped that driver. Burbank Police reportedly now in pursuit of that vehicle.