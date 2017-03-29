‘Napalm Girl’ Photographer Retires After 51 years

Alhambra, UNITED STATES: TO GO WITH AFPLifestyle-music-US-crime-justice,sched-ADVANCER by Tangi Quemener (FILES) This file photo dated 17 February, 2004 shows music producer Phil Spector attending an evidentiary hearing in Alhambra Municipal Court in Alhambra, California, after being carged with the 03 February, 2003 shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson, in the foyer of his hilltop home. The long-awaited murder trial of legendary music producer Phil Spector gets underway in Los Angeles on 19 March, 2007, four years after he allegedly gunned down a B-movie actress at his Los Angeles mansion. AFP PHOTO/FILES/POOL (Photo credit should read NICK UT/AFP/Getty Images)