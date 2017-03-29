Man Wanted For Allegedly Grabbing Woman AT UCLA

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — UCLA police asked for help Wednesday to identify a man they say sexually battered a woman whom he had asked for directions.
According to the UCLA Police Department, the crime happened at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Babak Rahimzadeh, 54, was identified as the man who approached the victim near the third-floor restroom of the Public Affairs Building, police said. He allegedly asked for directions, then grabbed and sexually battered the woman.
Police did not say whether the victim was a staffer or a student.
Rahimzadeh was described as a Middle Eastern man, 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, with brown hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call UCLA police at (310) 825-1491 or Detective Chobanian at (310) 825-9371.
