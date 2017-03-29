Man Wanted For Allegedly Grabbing Woman AT UCLA

March 29, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Sexual Battery, UCLA

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — UCLA police asked for help Wednesday to identify a man they say sexually battered a woman whom he had asked for directions.

According to the UCLA Police Department, the crime happened at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Babak Rahimzadeh, 54, was identified as the man who approached the victim near the third-floor restroom of the Public Affairs Building, police said. He allegedly asked for directions, then grabbed and sexually battered the woman.

Police did not say whether the victim was a staffer or a student.

Rahimzadeh was described as a Middle Eastern man, 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, with brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call UCLA police at (310) 825-1491 or Detective Chobanian at (310) 825-9371.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia