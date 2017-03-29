Man Crashes Car Into Church After Being Shot By Group Of Robbers

March 29, 2017 5:28 AM
LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Wednesday searched for a group of robbers who shot a man at a gas station in Leimert Park.

According to police, the incident unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of S. Western Avenue.

Three armed men attempted to rob the victim outside a convenience store at a Chevron gas station.

A fight broke out and the victim was shot multiple times.

He tried to escape by driving away from the scene, but subsequently crashed his car about a half-mile away into the side of a pharmacy and a church.

There was a group of people inside of the church, but no one was injured.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. At this time, he remains listed in stable condition.

A description of the robbers has not been provided.

