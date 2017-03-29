LAPD Pursues Possible DUI Suspect Around Valley

PACOIMA (CBSLA.com) The LAPD chased a possible drunk driving suspect around the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday night.
The suspect, who often exceeded 100 mph, drove recklessly throughout the chase.
The driver could be seen going through red lights, crossing medians and being involved in several near-misses.
At oine point, his brakes could be seen glowing red.
“He’s really pushing it and he could hurt someone if he can’t come to a stop,” reported Stu Mundel in Sky 9.
Two people were in the vehicle. One of the suspects reportedly had a gun.
The suspects bailed on foot and hit outside an apartment building with police hot on their trail.
The chase began in Pacoima and wended its way through Reseda, Van Nuys, Panorama City, Porter Ranch and several other cities.
The pursuit ended after about an hour in the 9400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard.
Police took two men into custody believed to be a passenger and someone who might have been waiting for the car to show up. Police think the driver was still at large.