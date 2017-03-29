Eat A Sub At Jersey Mike’s Today To Help A Charity

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Eat a sub. Help a charity.
That’s the concept Jersey Mike’s Subs is promoting as part of their “Day of Giving” charity event.
On Wednesday, 100 percent of proceeds from every sale — including subs, chips, drinks and catering orders — at more than 1,200 locations will support nearly 150 charities across the country.
Partners include hospitals, schools, food banks, youth organizations and more.
Last year, the company raised more than $4 million for local charities nationwide.
For more information, click here.