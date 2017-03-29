Eat A Sub At Jersey Mike’s Today To Help A Charity

March 29, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: Charity

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Eat a sub. Help a charity.

That’s the concept Jersey Mike’s Subs is promoting as part of their “Day of Giving” charity event.

On Wednesday, 100 percent of proceeds from every sale — including subs, chips, drinks and catering orders — at more than 1,200 locations will support nearly 150 charities across the country.

Partners include hospitals, schools, food banks, youth organizations and more.

Last year, the company raised more than $4 million for local charities nationwide.

