WATCH LIVE: Police Pursue Driver In San Fernando Valley | Listen To KNX 1070

Hibernation Time Over, Here Come The Bears

March 29, 2017 9:49 PM
Filed Under: Arcadia, Bear, Big Bear, Hibernation, Lake Taho, Spottings

ARCADIA (CBSLA.com)  —  It’s said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

A large black bear in Arcadia Wednesday clearly agreed, Video captured the bear carrying a garbage in its teeth and enjoying a snack.

“Tuesday night is bear night. Because all the trash cans are out,” said Jon Matheny, an Arcadia resident.

Matheny has lived in Arcadia for 35 years. He’s used to the bears — he says he’s seen them a few times every year.

“My son was looking out the window one time and he saw the top of the bear standing on all fours over the trash can,” Matheny said.

Residents have begun to heed the warnings of officials — to keep their trash locked up.

“In the summer I will put the trash in the garage and not outside otherwise big trouble all the time,” says Benjamin Shabtay.

He lives up the street. He snapped a picture of a bear in his backyard last summer.  Around that same time, Sky 9, captured a video of a bear family taking a dip in a Pasadena family’s pool.  There were other sightings.

Shabty says he’s barely seen his bear neighbors. The last sighting for him, maybe last summer.

Bears tend to hibernate during cold winter months. Because it’s so warm in the southland, they do something called denning — their metabolism slows down as if they were in hibernation but they’re basically just taking long naps.

Officials believe our relatively cold and wet winter is likely the reason the bears didn’t come out much.

That is already ready to change. Bears come out in the spring and the females give birth.

Shabtay says that’s when the the bears come around, mostly he says, to make themselves feel at home.

“In my pool, in the Lockwood tree, all over.” Shabtay says.

Earlier this week, one bear got a little too close for comfort at a home in Lake Tahoe.

Officials say black bears aren’t inherently aggressive. If you see one, back away  but don’t turn and run

People who live here are more than happy to greet their bear neighbors.

“I’m a guest here,” said Shabtay.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia