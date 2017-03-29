Gourmet Dining In the Sky

This Article Is Provided By China Southern Airlines

Do you want to challenge your taste buds at an altitude of over 10,000 meter? Are you wondering what delicacies are available on our flights? Southern China Airlines offers insight on options you can enjoy from both genuine Oriental cuisine and pure Western cuisine.

One example of fine cuisine in the air would be the flight from Guangzhou-Auckland route which is about 13.5 hours. China Southern Airlines has invited Mr. Al Brown, the New Zealand’s star chef, to design meals for the Auckland route.

The menu for the Auckland route is rich in Auckland flavors, such as local dairy products, beef, lamb, and seafood, which are famous in New Zealand. These food elements will be fully reflected in the meal designs. At the same time, in consideration of Asian dining, elements of Asian cuisine are fused into the meals. Examples include the spiced ginger-flavored duck leg with creamed sweet potatoes and pineapple jam, and the anise ginger-flavored brisket with mashed sweet potatoes, all using oriental herbal spices.

Another example would be the 12.5 hours to fly from Guangzhou to London. “2.5 meals” are offered by China Southern Airlines for this airline, including one brunch, one dinner and one Chinese refreshment between them.

This brunch features breakfast elements and its main course is mainly hot food for lunch, which includes Chinese and western dishes, like, steak, sea food, afternoon refreshment and silver pout in lotus leaf, etc. For the main course of breakfast, our chefs have prepared a western-style cold breakfast which is a combination of sliced bacon and ham and cheese, with the royal British afternoon tea to meet passengers’ needs.

Authentic British food like Scotland Filet Mignon and Irish Lamb Chop are highly recommended by our chefs. What distinguishes the Scotland Filet Mignon is that Scotland free-range beef is chosen for this course to go with Chinese sesame paste, truffle potatoes, and fresh asparagus. The savory paste and fresh seasonal vegetables will definitely make you drool. And the ingredients for Irish Lamb Chop are tender local lamb, served with the classic French stewed mixed vegetables and Italian johnnycake. This is the dietary trend in Europe. In addition, the royal continental refreshment prepared with reference to the royal British afternoon tea is also a great choice for first class and business class passengers of China Southern Airlines.

As we can see from this article, airlines continue to actively invest into increasing the quality of flights. The demand for international travel continues to climb and the demand for fine food and entertainment is right alongside it. Airlines are doing the best to make traveling across the world seem like a stroll in the park.