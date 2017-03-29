Ex-Compton Official Charged With Nearly $4 Million Embezzlement

March 29, 2017 11:21 PM
Filed Under: compton embezzlement

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Compton’s former deputy treasurer has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $4 million from the Los Angeles-area city.

FBI agents arrested Salvador Galvan of La Mirada on Wednesday morning. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

A federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday alleges that for six years, Galvan skimmed about $3.7 million from cash collected from parking fines, business licenses and city fees. An audit found discrepancies ranging from $200 to $8,000 per day.

Prosecutors say Galvan went from driving an old Toyota to an Audi sedan and demolished and rebuilt his La Mirada home — all on a salary of $60,000 a year.

He’s charged with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia