Ex-Compton Official Charged With Nearly $4 Million Embezzlement

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Compton’s former deputy treasurer has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $4 million from the Los Angeles-area city.
FBI agents arrested Salvador Galvan of La Mirada on Wednesday morning. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.
A federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday alleges that for six years, Galvan skimmed about $3.7 million from cash collected from parking fines, business licenses and city fees. An audit found discrepancies ranging from $200 to $8,000 per day.
Prosecutors say Galvan went from driving an old Toyota to an Audi sedan and demolished and rebuilt his La Mirada home — all on a salary of $60,000 a year.
He’s charged with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.
