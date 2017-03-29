Clippers Edge Wizards In High-Scoring Game, 133-124

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.J. Redick scored a season-high 31 points and hit seven 3-pointers, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 133-124 on Wednesday night.

Redick returned from a sprained right ankle after missing the Clippers’ collapse in a one-point loss to Sacramento last Sunday. His 3-pointers tied a season best.

John Wall scored 41 points and Bradley Beal added 27 for the Wizards, who a night earlier clinched the franchise’s first division title in 38 years with a comeback win over the Lakers.

The Wizards have won 16 games after trailing by double-digits this season but couldn’t end their skid against the Clippers at Staples Center that dates to Feb. 13, 2008.

Washington got no closer than five in the fourth on Beal’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go. The Wizards’ four-game winning streak ended.

The Clippers built a 19-point lead in the third, when both teams shot at a torrid pace. The Clippers hit 63 percent and the Wizards 55 percent. Wall and Beal combined to score 19 of Washington’s 35 points.

For the game, the Clippers shot 57 percent, highest by a Wizards opponent this season. Washington finished at 49 percent.

Blake Griffin added 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan had 23 points and 18 rebounds while making 7 of 12 free throws for the Clippers. They remain 1 ½ games behind Utah for the No. 4 seed in the West playoff standings.

TIP-INS

Wizards: F Markieff Morris was ejected after getting technical fouls 1:13 apart in the third quarter. … Beal surpassed Gilbert Arenas for the franchise single-season 3-point record. He made five and has 209 for the season. Arenas had 205 in 2004-05 and 2006-07. … F-C Jason Smith made a career-high four 3-pointers. … The 137 total points in the first half were the most in a Washington game this season. … Their 38-year division title drought was the longest in the four major North American pro sports leagues.

Clippers: Their 74 points were a season high by an opponent in the first half against the Wizards. … G Austin Rivers left with a sore left hamstring in the second quarter and didn’t return. … They improved to 13-2 against East teams at home. … They split the season series 1-1. … They’ve won 14 of last 17 against Wizards dating to March 18, 2009.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Utah on Friday in the fourth of five games on the trip.

Clippers: At Phoenix on Thursday in the last back-to-back of the season. The Clippers are 3-0 against the Suns.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)