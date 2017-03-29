Best Places To Celebrate National Oysters On The Half Shell Day In L.A.

March 29, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Dia de Campo, E.P. Restaurant, Los Angeles Seafood, Oysters, Oysters On The Half Shell, Plan Check, Seafood, Vinoteca
If you love delicious oysters, National Oyster On The Half Shell Day was created just for you. In honor of the delicious day, take advantage of these oyster experiences/offerings around Los Angeles.

pc oysters on the half Best Places To Celebrate National Oysters On The Half Shell Day In L.A.

(credit: Plan Check Kitchen + Bar)


Plan Check Kitchen + Bar
1401 Ocean Ave #104
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 857-1364
www.address.com

With plenty of locations around Los Angeles, you won’t find it hard to get your fix of oysters on the half here. Get 6 for $20 compliments of Chef Sean Yontz, which comes with tasty yuzukosho cocktail sauce

image Best Places To Celebrate National Oysters On The Half Shell Day In L.A.

(credit: Connie & Ted’s)


Connie & Teds
8171 California Route 2
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 848-2722
www.connieandteds.com

West Hollywoods iconic seafood eatery along with their acclaimed Chef Rigo Dugal (a.k.a. the “Oyster Whisperer Rigo”) oversees the restaurant’s popular oyster bar. Throughout the years, Chef Rigo – who can shuck 15 oysters in one minute – developed a cult following with regular patrons at Connie & Ted’s. The restaurant offers an large daily selection of oysters from the East and West Coasts and beyond, including Kumamoto and Sweet Petite.

dia de campo oysters 4 Best Places To Celebrate National Oysters On The Half Shell Day In L.A.

(credit: Dia de Campo)


Dia de Campo
1238 Hermosa Ave
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 379-1829
www.diadecampohb.com

Hermosa Beach’s modern surf lodge and fish house is a great spot to enjoy oysters. Compliments of Chef Tin Vuong, find Kumiai, Eastern and Dabob oysters (daily market price) served grilled, crispy, or raw with pico de gallo.

vinotecabuckashuck Best Places To Celebrate National Oysters On The Half Shell Day In L.A.

(Credit: Vinoteca )


Vinoteca
Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
300 S Doheny Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 273-2222
www.fourseasons.com

Stop by the beautiful Italian-inspired Vinoteca inside The Four Seasons. Next to their acclaimed Culina restaurant, enjoy Beausolei and/or Kusshi oysters (6 for $30) with campari harissa.

ep Best Places To Celebrate National Oysters On The Half Shell Day In L.A.

(Credit: E.P. & L.P.)


E.P. Restaurant
603 N La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 855-9955
www.eplosangeles.com

Los Angeles’ stylish Southern Asian fare restaurant with a full indoor dining room and terrific rooftop offers tasty Pacific oysters (6 for $18) with red chili, lime and cilantro or white soy and ginger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia