Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Electricity In LA

March 28, 2017 4:57 AM
Filed Under: LADWP, Power Outage, Winds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Several thousand Los Angeles Department of Water & Power customers were without electricity Tuesday as strong winds took down power lines across Los Angeles County.

Fallen lines were to blame for setting several large trees ablaze in the 400 block of South Arden Boulevard in Hancock Park. No injuries were reported.

Elsewhere, more than 1,700 DWP customers in Sherman Oaks lost power after a tree fell and landed on a car, taking power lines with it.

Sizeable outages were also reported in Valley Village with about 2,850 left in the dark.

About 2,700 residents living in the Mid-City area were without power, including an additional 1,000 people in Florence.

According to LADWP, crews will work though the night to get power restored to all customers affected by the strong winds.

Restoration times were not immediately known.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia