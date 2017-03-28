Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Electricity In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Several thousand Los Angeles Department of Water & Power customers were without electricity Tuesday as strong winds took down power lines across Los Angeles County.
Fallen lines were to blame for setting several large trees ablaze in the 400 block of South Arden Boulevard in Hancock Park. No injuries were reported.
Elsewhere, more than 1,700 DWP customers in Sherman Oaks lost power after a tree fell and landed on a car, taking power lines with it.
Sizeable outages were also reported in Valley Village with about 2,850 left in the dark.
About 2,700 residents living in the Mid-City area were without power, including an additional 1,000 people in Florence.
According to LADWP, crews will work though the night to get power restored to all customers affected by the strong winds.
Restoration times were not immediately known.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)