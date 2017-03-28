Knife-Wielding Men Wanted In Connection With Series Of Robberies

March 28, 2017 5:29 AM
Filed Under: Armed Robberies, Robberies

WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Tuesday investigated a series of robberies that took place in West Los Angeles.

According to police, two men have robbed at least seven people at knife point.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspects were last seen driving a silver Audi.

The men tend to exit the vehicle and demand for victims to hand over their cell phones before fleeing from the scene.

Police are investigating a similar robbery that took place in Hollywood. It remains unclear at this time if the incidents are connected.

No injuries have been reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia