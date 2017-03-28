Knife-Wielding Men Wanted In Connection With Series Of Robberies

WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Tuesday investigated a series of robberies that took place in West Los Angeles.
According to police, two men have robbed at least seven people at knife point.
A preliminary investigation revealed the suspects were last seen driving a silver Audi.
The men tend to exit the vehicle and demand for victims to hand over their cell phones before fleeing from the scene.
Police are investigating a similar robbery that took place in Hollywood. It remains unclear at this time if the incidents are connected.
No injuries have been reported.