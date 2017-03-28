Talbot Helps Oilers Beat Kings 2-1 To Clinch Playoff Spot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Talbot made 34 saves as the Edmonton Oilers officially earned a playoff spot for the first time in 11 years with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Connor McDavid and Eric Gryba scored for the Oilers, who have won seven of their last eight games. Edmonton last made the postseason in the 2005-06 campaign.

Jarome Iginla scored and Jonathan Quick finished with 27 saves for the Kings, who have lost four of their last five and whose playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread.

The Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks also clinched playoff spots with Edmonton’s win.

The Oilers appeared to have scored just 49 seconds in on Oscar Klefbom’s backhander, but the goal was called back on goaltender interference.

McDavid’s pass hit the stick of defender Derek Forbort and deflected past Quick as the Oilers made up for that decision with five minutes left in the opening period. It was McDavid’s 27th goal of the season and league-leading 89th point, extending point streaks for himself and Leon Draisaitl to eight games apiece.

The Kings responded with three minutes remaining in the first as Iginla picked off a soft attempt to advance the puck by Talbot and beat him high to the glove side.

Edmonton regained the lead seven minutes into the second period as Gryba’s point shot caromed off a pair of Kings players before inching past Quick and into the net.

The Oilers what looked like another sure goal by Zack Kassian called back because the whistle had gone due to an upcoming penalty to the Kings.

NOTES: It was the fourth of five meetings this season between the two teams, with the Oilers taking the last two. They meet again in Los Angeles on April 4. … Among the healthy scratches for the Kings were Marian Gaborik and Andy Andreoff. … Oilers D Matt Benning missed the game after suffering an injury on Saturday, but did participate in the morning skate.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Calgary on Wednesday night.

Oilers: Host San Jose on Thursday night.