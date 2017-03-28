Style: Top Summer Fashion Trends For Southern California

Whether you’re woman or a man, you likely want to keep up on the trends and stay in style. This season, follow our trends and be a trendsetter!



Stripes Stripes Stripes Stripes are all the range for this spring and summer. Think Nantucket and preppy. From great bathing suits with micro-stripes to horizontal tee’s with white/black or white/blue stripes, and dresses, there are plenty of incredible ways to show off 2017’s latest summer trend. Striped skirts are a must, too. Vibrant striped clothing items are a big must this spring and summer as well.



80’s Glam After the latest trend of 70’s style, we’ve moved on to the 80’s! After all, history repeats itself, right? With fashion, trends tend to harken back to the old days, but with a modern twist. And, this is true for today. With dramatic ruffles, pulled up sleeve dresses and shirts, and glam all around, it’s all about going with 80’s style in a modern way. Metallics, disco leggings and the one-shoulder dress is back! Great for night-time attire are minis and neon spandex, but be aware, this style is not for the shy ones!



Slogan Shirts Are Back! Statement-making slogan shirts are back with a vengeance. So, if you thought they were over with, think again! This style is trending everywhere. Pair it with a dress for woman, or for men, wear a black Guns N Roses oversized shirt with skinny jeans.



Class It Up With A Pocket Square Pocket squares are nothing new, but we’re finding more and more that men are dressing up their blazer or suit with a great pocket square. It makes for a fine finish to your suit or jacket.



Bright Pink! Pink – especially of the fuchsia variety – was a big hit on the catwalk at fashion shows across the world, with big style-makers like Celine, Valentino, Topshop Unique and Balenciaga offering up their own versions. Layer it with other colors, or wear a statement dress. Locations like Top Shop are perfect places to get this style.



Pastels You'll be seeing a lot of pastels this spring and summer! Brighten up your look with colors ranging from sky blue to tangerine, coral and more. Stores like Topman are perfect to get styles like this. The style was all over the SS17 fashion shows, so you can expect this to be a top summer trend!