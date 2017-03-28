Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Stabbing Woman At Hospital In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A knife-wielding man suspected of stabbing a woman inside of a hospital in Long Beach has been arrested, police said Tuesday.
The assault was reported just before 3 a.m. on the sixth floor at St. Mary’s Medical Center, located in the 1000 block of Linden Avenue.
According to police, the suspect fled from the scene and was taken into custody a short time later.
The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, the relationship between the suspect and victim remains unclear.
The motive for the attack remains under investigation.