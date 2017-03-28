Guide To The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Disney California Adventure
1313 Disneyland Dr.
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4565
www.disneyland.com
Dates: March 10 – April 16, 2017
Celebrity Chef Demonstrations
Hoping to catch your favorite celebrity chef in person? Chef demonstrations, food tastings, and autograph sessions with the stars take place Saturday evenings and some Sunday mornings throughout the Festival. Tickets are required for each event (in addition to park admission) and should be purchased in advance. $79-$99 plus tax and tip.
- March 11 – G. Garvin from Road Trip with G. Garvin
- March 18 – Robert Irvine from Restaurant: Impossible
- March 19 – Duff Goldman from Cake Masters & Ace of Cakes
- March 25 – Graham Elliot from Top Chef & Iron Chef America
- April 1 – Guy Fieri from Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives
- April 2 – Emily Ellyn from Food Network Star & Cutthroat Kitchen
- April 8 – Cat Cora from Cat Cora’s Kitchen
- April 15 – Jet Tila from Cutthroat Kitchen & Iron Chef America
- April 16 – Keegan Gerhard from Food Network Challenge
Specially-Ticketed Dinners
For the ultimate culinary splurge, reserve a table at one of Disney California Adventure’s Winemaker Dinners or Brewmaster Beer Dinners, offered on select evenings throughout the Festival. Specialty menus, prepared by Disney’s masterful culinary team, will be expertly paired with wines and beer respectively at each dinner. Reservations can be made online. $150-$200 plus tax and tip.
- March 16 – Duckhorn Vineyards Winemaker Dinner
- March 23 – Anaheim Breweries Brewmaster Beer Dinner
- March 30 – Flora Springs Winery Winemaker Dinner
- April 6 – Karl Strauss Brewing Company Brewmaster Beer Dinner
- April 13 – Disney Family of Wines Winemaker Dinner (features wines with a special relationship to Walt Disney and his legacy)
Culinary Demonstrations & Seminars
A variety of limited-space culinary demonstrations and seminars will be offered throughout the Festival. Advance reservations are recommended for all events.
- Beer and Spirits Education & Tasting Seminars – Educate yourself about the process involved in making, drinking, and pairing your favorite beers and spirits. Daily. From $15.
- Wine Education & Tasting Seminars – Learn about California wines, get tasting notes and ask questions to a sommelier during this educational experience. From $15.
- Culinary Demonstrations – 30 minute cooking lessons (and tastings!) from Disneyland Resort chefs will have you cooking like a pro. From $10.
- Lifestyle & Live Art Presentations – Daily seminars from lifestyle presenters, as well as live artists producing art onstage, will take place daily at the Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land. Free, limited seating available.
- Jr. Chef Kids Cooking Event – Kids ages 3-11 can join Chef Goofy in his pop-up kitchen located in Paradise Pier for a magical “cooking” experience that ends with a sweet treat. Free, first-come, first-serve basis with limited showtimes throughout the day.
Festival Marketplaces
More than a dozen Festival Marketplaces, pop-up restaurant kiosks located throughout Disney California Adventure, will be serving a variety of individually-priced small bites, tempting treats, and specialty beverages. Guests will be able to find each location and hours on a special map made for the month-long event. Here’s what to expect:
- Nuts About Cheese: Get your cheese fix with three cheesy offerings including Brie toast with fig and mint, a baked ham and Swiss cheese croque monsieur roll, and a Chèvre fromage blanc tartine.
- I Heart Artichokes: As the name would suggest, here you can sample the buttery flavor of the artichoke, grown almost exclusively in California. The artichoke and dark chocolate cake pop option might prove a surprising favorite.
- Garlic Kissed: As the nation’s top grower of garlic, California is proud of this stinky, yet delicious, bulb. Try the black garlic soy-braised pork belly bao or the garlic-rosemary and avocado oil ice cream pop for something new.
- Olive Us: California produces 95% of the US olive crop and here you can score a few tasty olive-themed treats including a warm olive focaccia with olive oil and sea salt.
- Bacon Twist: Likely one of the more popular kiosks in the marketplace, you won’t want to miss the smoked bacon mac and cheese or maple-bacon Whoopie Pie.
- Lemon Grove: Meyer lemons, a California fav, give off their amazing flavor in four unique tastings at Lemon Grove. The duck confit on potato smash with Meyer lemon preserves and Meyer lemon macaron with blueberry marmalade, Meyer lemon cream and blueberry dust provide the perfect balance of tart and savory.
- Seafood…Sustained: Sustainable seafood, including salmon and smoked trout, can be sampled here.
- The Onion Lair: Your breath is likely terrible already, so snag the French onion mac and cheese topped with parmesan crumble and chives or the braised Wagyu beef on creamy polenta with haricot vert and red onion salad and roasted Cipollini onion.
- Off the Cob: The offerings here are far and above your county fair cob. Sweet corn nuggets with beef chili, spring onions and sour cream, banh mi nachos, and a sweet corn custard tart will be featured.
- Sweet & Sourdough: After touring the Boudin Bakery in Pacific Wharf Cafe, try a few new favorites including a bay shrimp Louie salad served in a mini Boudin sourdough boule or sweet milk chocolate sourdough bread pudding with vanilla bean sauce.
LAStyle: Pineapple fresh meets food truck fare at this food kiosk. Don’t miss the Dole Pineapple-strawberry Float; this limited time hybrid of Disneyland’s Dole-Whip is a must.
- Uncork California: Three wine flights (available in white, red, & mimosa varieties) will showcase California’s famous and lesser-known vineyards.
- California Craft Brews: SoCal & NorCal can duke it out in this kiosk, pouring flights of local brews from both of these locales.
- Wineology: Wine flights and wine by the glass.
- The Brewhouse: Grab a pint of craft beer or a handcrafted beer cocktail.