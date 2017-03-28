CBS2, LA Rams Team Up With LAUSD For ‘Student And Teacher Of The Month’ Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — CBS2 is teaming up with the Rams and the Los Angeles Unified school district for the “Student and Teacher of the Month” awards.
Rams receiver Nelson Spruce was on hand as the first winners were named at Darby Avenue Charter Elementary in Northridge.
Fifth-grader and student body president Ethan Dauz and teacher Liza Elcayam each received gift cards along with tickets to see the Rams on Opening Day.
“I just love learning, I love math, and math a lot, fractions in particular,” Dauz said.
Elcayam, who has been teaching for decades, created Family Science Night and is considered the school’s math guru.
“I really do love” the students, she said.
Additional winners will be announced over the coming months.