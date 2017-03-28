Best Stores For Running Shoes In Los Angeles

Looking to get back in shape, or just get a new pair of shoes for your workout? These local Los Angeles stores offer a wide selection, ensuring you have your pick of the top brands and looks.



Frontrunners

11620 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 207-0216

www.frontrunnersla.com 11620 San Vicente Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049(310) 207-0216 With locations in Brentwood and West Hollywood, Frontrunners has been a staple shoe store in Los Angeles for years. Throughout the years, this shoe store has provided new, and perfect-fitting footwear for those that are serious runners, and for those looking for sporty shoes or ones to work out in. Offering hundreds of the best styles, specialists here are great about getting you in the right fitting shoes. Brands include Asics, New Balance, Nike, Vibram, Saucony, Brooks, MBT, and many others. They also offer accessories, including socks, workout clothes, yoga gear, and much more. Their specialty is custom fitting footwear, so you won’t have to worry about getting a pair of shoes that fits right.



A Runner’s Circle

745 N La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 857-1832

www.arunnerscircle.com 745 N La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90038(323) 857-1832 Los Feliz’s A Runner’s Circle is all about running. Along with its sister store in Hollywood, the staff here is friendly and will help you find the perfect shoes for whatever you’re looking for. Are you a runner? They’ve got you covered with plenty of top brands, insoles, injury prevention devices, and more. Looking for shoes for a workout? A Runner’s Circle can help. With a passion for running, you’ll no doubt find what you’re looking for here. Brands include Asics, Arch Mold, Fitletic, FuelBelt, Saucony, Powerstep, Timex, New Balance and much more.



Fleet Feet

1516 W Magnolia Blvd

Burbank, CA 91506

(818) 238-9522

www.fleetfeetsports.com 1516 W Magnolia BlvdBurbank, CA 91506(818) 238-9522 Fleet Feet is arguably the best spot in Los Angeles for shoes of all types. And, with several locations throughout Southern California, including in Burbank, Laguna Niguel, Westlake Village, Encino and elsewhere, you won’t have trouble finding this terrific sporting good store. With a mission of providing the perfect pair of shoes to customers, Fleet Feet offers tons of women’s and men’s shoes for all types of needs, including for running, walking, trails, and more. Do you want shoes for mild stability, or motion control? They have you covered. Brands include ASICS, Adidas, New Balane, Montrail, Karhu, HOKA ONE ONE, ON Running, Nike, Spenco, Superfeet, Under Armour, Newton, Altra, Brooks and many others. They truly have shoes for every activity and foot type here. Once you’re done getting fit for the perfect shoes, shop other items like insoles, apparel, socks, and more.



Nike

The Grove

189 The Grove Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 937-0168

www.nike.com The Grove189 The Grove DrLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 937-0168 Stop by Nike’s flagship store at The Grove and choose from a myriad of selections from the top brand in the world. Located inside the Grove near Nordstrom, this massive store will make you feel like you’re stepping into the Disneyland of Nike. Beautifully decorated, the store offers endless options for shoes, apparel and other Nike accessories. Prices aren’t inexpensive, but you can be sure that you’ll walk out with advanced footwear that will last and look great too. You can also grab some hi-tech and innovative gadgets like their FuelBand to aid in your running efforts.