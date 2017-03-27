Teen Dies After Being Gunned Down In Santa Ana

March 27, 2017 9:24 PM
SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – A 15-year-old boy and aspiring boxer has died after being struck by gunfire while walking in Santa Ana late Saturday night.

Isaac Gonzalez was shot multiple times while walking in the 2300 block of West Gertrude Street. He was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

His family confirmed to CBS2 that he passed away Sunday. The shooting appeared to be gang-related, Santa Ana police said.

Gonzalez was a student at Valley High School and spent a great deal of time training at the TKO Youth Boxing Club. Club workers Monday said Gonzalez had recently dropped 88 pounds and was preparing to compete.

No suspects have been identified in the case. Anyone with more information about this shooting was asked to call police at 714-245-8390.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

