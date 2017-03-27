2 Men Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire In Santa Ana

March 27, 2017 4:52 AM
Filed Under: Shooting

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Two men were critically wounded Monday in a shooting that took place in Santa Ana.

Gunfire rang out shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of South Bristol Street, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed one of the men was shot in his lower torso. He fell into the street and was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped to render aide to the victim.

The other man was shot in his upper torso about 30 yards away.

Both victims were transported to a hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

No suspect description has been provided.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

