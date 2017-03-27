Relief Spreads In Pomona After Arrest In Boy’s Homicide

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Pastor Adam Donner leaned on the Pomona Police Chief for support and to say thank you Monday following an arrest in the drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old Jonah Hwang last month.

“There are moments where I cry, moments where I just need to go walk and hike and pray,” pastor Adam Donner said.

This church leader is also a close family friend.

“They’re still grieving. I mean this doesn’t bring Jonah back,” Donner said. “There’s a sense of relief in the neighborhood. There’s a sense of relief for our city.”

The relief is much-needed after the house where Jonah was killed was targeted during four separate shootings since January. Police say there were witnesses in all four cases.

Some of them stepped up to help with the investigation.

“He seemed pretty calm about it. He didn’t really seem upset. He was pretty much emotionless. At that point, not really moving around. He was just sitting there,” witness Jacob Mallory said.

“That’s a very courageous act,” Donner said. “What a way to honor him and come forward and say: ‘hey I know something.’ ”

Investigators say surveillance was used after Jonah’s murder to help crack the case.

That led to the arrest of 35-year-old Sengchan Houl who police say had a gun inside his vehicle when they pulled him over Sunday in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County.

The Pomona police chief says he’s not releasing Houl’s picture yet because he hasn’t handed the case to the district attorney’s office.

Detectives still need to talk to more witnesses and they want to make sure the case against Houl is solid.

Pastor Donner says the death of Jonah is tough on his congregation which is missing the little boy who was adopted from Taiwan just three years ago.

“I got a wonderful support system around me. People caring for me. People who have wrapped their arms around me and loved me and let me cry on their shoulders. “ Donner said.

Houl is expected in court Tuesday.