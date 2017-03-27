Man Arrested In Connection With Deadly Drive-By Shooting In Pomona

March 27, 2017 5:10 AM
POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Officials Monday will hold a news conference to discuss details about the arrest of a 35-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a young boy in Pomona.

According to police, Sengchan Houl was arrested without incident on Sunday. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Pomona City Jail.

Houl is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Jonah Hwang, 8, was shot and killed on Feb. 20 in a home located in the 1100 block of West 11th Street.

Police said Houl is suspected of firing the bullet that claimed Hwang’s life.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Pomona Police Department’s Homicide Bureau at (909) 620-2095.

