Palos Verdes Estates Police Arrest Caregiver Accused Of Stealing From Elderly

PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA) — A caregiver has been arrested on suspicion of stealing from the elderly, Palos Verdes Estates police announced Monday.
Ma “Rose” Licuanan, 49, was taken into custody on March 21.
The Torrance woman is suspected of stealing credit cards, cash and other belongings from people she cared for.
Detectives recovered the stolen properties from the suspect’s home and vehicles, according to a police press release.
Licuanan, who is being held without bail, has been charged with four felony counts and two misdemeanor counts.
She has a list of aliases including Maria Licuanan, Marosario Mendoza Licuanan and Rosario Licuanan, police said.
They believe there are more victims and are asking them to come forward by calling Sergeant Luke Hellinga at (310) 378-4211.
