Driver Found Shot In Crashed Car In Montebello Church Lot

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) –A man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed into a church parking lot Monday night in Montebello.
The crash occurred shortly after 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Garfield Avenue, near the 60 Freeway. About a dozen choir members were rehearsing inside a church at the time, Montebello police said. One of them came outside and found the crashed car with a man slumped over in the driver’s seat. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not confirmed.
A man who lives in a nearby apartment told CBS2 he heard three gunshots prior to the crash.
Police were investigating.