Driver Found Shot In Crashed Car In Montebello Church Lot

March 27, 2017 10:22 PM
Filed Under: Montebello

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) –A man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed into a church parking lot Monday night in Montebello.

The crash occurred shortly after 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Garfield Avenue, near the 60 Freeway. About a dozen choir members were rehearsing inside a church at the time, Montebello police said. One of them came outside and found the crashed car with a man slumped over in the driver’s seat. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not confirmed.

A man who lives in a nearby apartment told CBS2 he heard three gunshots prior to the crash.

Police were investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia