Buss Siblings End Legal Dispute Over Lakers Ownership: Report

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A family feud over the ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers appears to be over.
The Buss siblings – Jeanie, Jim, and Johnny – have asked a Los Angeles County judge to issue an order that Jeanie serve as controlling owner of the team as long as the Lakers are owned by the family, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Earlier this month, Jeannie alleged in documents filed in Superior Court that her brothers had breached the terms of a family trust challenging her role as the team’s controlling owner.
A source familiar with the situation told The Times that Jim Buss stepped down Thursday as co-trustee as part of a deal with Jeanie to end the dispute. He was replaced as co-trustee by her younger sister Janie, The Times reported.
The resolution comes on the heels of the hiring of Magic Johnson as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, a move insiders say was part of an effort aimed at solidifying Jeanie Buss’ bid to retain control of the organization.