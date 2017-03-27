Best Events & Activities This Week In Orange County – March 27

Youth Engagement Seminar
California State University, Fullerton
800 North State College Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92831
(888) 300-1880
www.engageyouthnow.com
Starting today, Engage West will start its three-day youth engagement seminar. Held from Monday through Wednesday at Cal State Fullerton, the event – put on by CoolSpeak – will help motivate youth to educate themselves and enhance their critical thinking skills. Keynote speakers at the seminar include CoolSpeak president Carlos Ojeda Jr., as well as the companies vice president and its youth behavior specialist. Others like author and teacher Tim Stafford, poet Joaquin Zihuatanejo and blogger Terri Lomax will also be speaking at the event. There will also be breakout sessions that focus on storytelling, self-expression and communication.
Afternoon Tea
Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center
241 South Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 956-8936
www.muzeo.org
Through May 7, partake in a unique experience at Muzeo. Offering afternoon teas, the event will transport you back in time and take place at the museum’s historic Carnegie Gallery. Though it was formerly a library, the structure, which was built in 1908, became part of the museum back in 2007. Seatings at the afternoon tea on Tuesday will be held at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m, and include a variety of specialty teas. Along with sipping tea, expect to snack on tea sandwiches as well as fresh scones complete with strawberry jam, Devonshire cream or lemon curd. Vintage china settings will add to the already-vintage setting.
“Portraits & Figures: A National Watercolor Exhibition”
Muckenthaler Culture Center
1201 West Malvern Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
(714) 738-6595
www.themuck.org
Following a successful National Watercolor Society exhibition last year, the Muckenthaler Cultural Center presents another exhibit from the group to start out their gallery season. Running now through April 9, this showcase displays a diverse range of watercolor paintings from artists like Denny Bond, Carla O’Connor and Jeanne Hyland. With works from over 40 artists in total, this series is devoted to portraits and real-life figures, some of the most difficult subjects to produce. The gallery is open for only four hours each day (12pm to 4pm) on Wednesdays through Sundays. While admission is free, a suggested donation of $5 is welcomed.
“Grease”
Attic Community Theater
2834 South Fairview Street
Santa Ana, CA 92704
(714) 662-2525
www.ocact.com
Part of the Attic Community Theater’s youth program, “Grease” is a popular musical that has been beloved by audiences for years. The play follows the story of the movie, with main characters, greaser Danny Zuko and good-girl Sandy Olsson, falling in love over summer vacation. Once back at school, when Sandy is the new girl in Danny’s class, they face some difficulties adjusting to their new situation. The cast is made up entirely of youth ages 19 and under, with the book, music and lyrics written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Performances will be held Thursdays through Sundays until April 9.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Irvine Park Railroad
1 Irvine Park Road
Orange, CA 92869
(714) 997-3968
www.irvineparkrailroad.com
While Easter isn’t until April 16 this year, the Easter Eggstravaganza at Irvine Park Railroad has already started. From now until the day before the popular spring holiday, guests can hop over to the park seven days a week to meet the Easter Bunny. Families and their children can get their photo taken with the giant furry creature before moving on to the other activities at the event. Purchase activity tickets to partake in daily Easter egg hunts (organized by age group), where children can hunt down their own treats and prizes, as well as train rides, bounce houses, egg tosses, face painting, cookie decorating, carnival rides and hay rides.
Coastal Country Jam
Huntington State Beach
21601 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
www.coastalcountryjam.com
We’re all yearning for summertime sun, live music and that festival lifestyle. While Coachella and Stagecoach are taking place later in the month, enjoy a one-day festival experience the Orange County way: on the beach. Now in its second year, Coastal Country Jam features stellar live country music right on the sand in Huntington Beach. This year’s event features artists like the Josh Abbott Band and Honky-Tonk Boombox as well as headliner Jake Owen. While it is not family friendly, the 21+ event is likely to have some wonderful beach bars along with a crowd that loves live music. There will be bean bags on which to relax, cold beer to drink and finger-licking barbecue to enjoy during the jam as well.
Day Out With Thomas
Orange Empire Railway Museum
2201 South A Street
Perris, CA 92570
(951) 943-3020
www.oerm.org
Though it’s a little ways outside of the Orange County borders, Day Out With Thomas is an event that families simply cannot miss. Held at Perris’ Orange Empire Railway Museum, this annual event will take place for only four days. Held this Saturday and Sunday as well as next weekend, Day Out With Thomas allows train-loving little ones to get up close and personal with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend Percy. Kids can “meet” these beloved characters, take an actual ride on Thomas and take photos with Sir Topham Hatt. There will also be videos to watch, storytelling, arts & crafts and temporary tattoos to complete your experience.