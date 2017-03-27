Apple Releases iOS 10.3 With ‘Find My AirPods’ Feature

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Apple officially released its iOS 10.3 software update for iPad, iPhone and iPod users Monday.
According to CNET, iOS 10.3 will be the final update before iOS 11 comes out this summer.
One of the highlights of 10.3 is the “Find My AirPods” feature. This allows users to locate their AirPods using the Find My iPhone app.
9to5Mac reports the upgrade offers improvements to CarPlay, as well as a feature that allows developers to reply to app reviews. It also includes improvements to Siri and Maps.
If you already installed the beta version of 10.3, and now need to force install the official version, here’s how.