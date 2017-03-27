AG Sessions Threatens To Cut Funding To Sanctuary Cities

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Trump administration is continuing its tough talk against “sanctuary cities,” which shelter people living in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he is “urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws.”

He says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.

President Trump had said during the campaign that he would “defund” sanctuary cities by taking away their federal funding.

But legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.

When asked about plans by states like California and Maryland to declare themselves as sanctuary states,” Sessions said “(t)hat would be such a mistake.”

Sanctuary cities include New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, along with several other cities in and around the Southland, including Santa Ana and San Bernardino.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Senate President Kevin De Leon described Sessions’ announcement as “nothing short of blackmail” and a “gun-to-the-head method” of governing.

“They are wrong about immigrants and wrong about what makes our communities safer,” he said.

