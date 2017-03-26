Self-Driving Uber SUV Rolls On Its Side After Being Struck At Arizona Intersection

March 26, 2017 10:50 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. (CBSLA.com) — A self-driving Uber SUV was struck by a vehicle in Arizona, authorities said.

Police in Tempe said the other car was cited for failing to yield, which authorities say prompted the accident Friday night, causing the Uber to roll on its side.

Uber says two operators were in the SUV at the time, but no one was seriously hurt. Authorities said that Uber was obeying the law.

The company moved its self-driving tests from California to Arizona after a spat with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Those tests are now on hold while Uber investigates this crash.

