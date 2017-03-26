Beverly Hills Police Seek Help In Locating Man, 87

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities asked for the public’s help Sunday in locating a missing 87-year-old man.
Stanley Heller was last seen near his home along Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, police said in a news release.
According to police, Heller suffers from severe Alzheimer’s disease. It’s believed he walked away from his home and is possibly lost in the area.
Heller is a 6-foot-tall Caucasian male.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 550-4951.