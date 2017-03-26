Best Upcoming Charity Events In Orange County

Attending charity events can be a fun way to help those in need. Going to a charity event, rather than directly assisting those in need, is the best way for some people to help. Not everyone can directly aid specific populations. For instance, most of us cannot adequately assist a child who needs specialized help in order to learn to speak. By participating in charity events, it gives the rest of us a chance to focus on raising funds for the people we can’t help on our own.

2017 Orange County Heart And Stroke Walk

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

2000 E. Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

(949) 885-1544

www2.heart.org

Date: March 4, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. for 5K Run; 9 a.m. for 5K Walk



The American Heart Association is behind this charity event. By enrolling in either the Run or the Walk, you can aid in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Parking is free, snacks are available, and there will also be water stations. You're allowed to participate with your dog (provided he's on a leash). You can also participate with your baby, as strollers are allowed on the course.

Fight Night 19

Marconi Automotive Museum

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 258-3001

www.marconimuseum.org/fightnight

Date: March 10, 2017



This year, the Marconi Foundation for Kids (MFK) is partnering with Seneca Orange County to benefit at risk youth through Fight Night 19. Fight Night will feature boxing and kickboxing, all sanctioned by California, to raise funds for Seneca's Guided Animal Intervention Therapy program. There will also be a live and silent auction. Money for the program will be used to help kids overcome their fears and anxiety as they learn to work with therapeutic horses.

Speech And Language Development Center Walk

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 821-3620

www.sldc.net

Date: March 12, 2017 at 7:30 a.m.



The Speech And Language Development Center is a special school for kids with all kinds of disabilities. These kids need extra help with their language abilities, and each one is unique. Some are autistic, have a learning disability, or are experiencing other (or even multiple) issues that inhibit language development. By registering for the walk at Knott's Berry Farm, the event's website will allow you to start a fundraiser to help out the kids.

St. Patty’s Day Celebration

Newport Beach Country Club

1600 E. Coast Highway

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(714) 543-5437

www.olivecrest.org

Date: March 17, 2017 at 6 p.m.



Olive Crest is an organization that provides emergency and long term shelter to kids in need. They believe in restoring broken families as well as in facilitating adoption. Support at risk kids by attending Olive Crest's St. Patty's Day Celebration at Newport Beach Country Club. The celebration will include live Irish music and dancing, a live auction, whiskey sampling, and more.

CHOC Follies XX

Robert B. Moore Theatre

Orange Coast College Campus

2701 Fairview Road

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 509-8690

www.choc.org/follies

Date: March 30, 2017 at 8 p.m., March 31, 2017 at 8 p.m., and April 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.



CHOC Children's is a healthcare network specifically for kids. They are committed to helping millions of children across four counties, especially those who need them most. This rings true regardless of the family's ability to pay. Support CHOC Children's by buying a ticket to the CHOC Follies. This year's musical is entitled "CHOC Around the Clock." It's a comedy set in a fictional town called Sublimity City, California in 1956. Conflict ensues when the mayor of Sublimity issues a strict curfew that pits adults and kids against each other. The show features nostalgic songs from the '50s.

By Leilani Allmon