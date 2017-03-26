Best Upcoming Charity Events In Los Angeles

The anthem “we’re all in this together” has never rung truer than right now, in L.A., in our country and in the world. One way to get involved in unity is to contribute to a charity or two by attending special events given via those causes that you care about. By doing so, you will help support important efforts, like ending hunger and stopping domestic violence, among others. Consider the following five related gatherings coming up in Los Angeles this spring.

Los Angeles Tour de Cure

Santa Fe Recreational Dam

15501 Arrow Highway

Los Angeles, CA 91706

(323) 966-2890

www.diabetes.org

Date: June 10, 2017 at 5 a.m.



Fashion Fusion

Saint Sofia Cathedral

1324 S Normandie Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90006

(323) 737-2424

www.eventful.com

Date: June 3, 2017 at 7 p.m.



Food Truck Fetish Festival

Exposition Park, South Lawn

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

foodfetishfestival.com

Date: April 8-9, 2017 at 10 a.m.



Pick a cuisine, any cuisine: Mexican, Chinese, Mediterranean, Southern comfort, etc. That's what you'll find at the Food Truck Fetish Festival. Oh, and don't forget your favorite craft beers. Also, to spark an even livelier groove, expect an array of indie bands to play during this foodie oriented event. Other good news: Part of the profits made from this massive gathering of some 100 gourmet food trucks will handily benefit the non-profit organization Love Missions' Stomp out Hunger in Los Angeles initiative.

Black & White Ball

Hyatt Regency Long Beach

200 South Pine Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 491-1234

www.centerlb.org

Date: April 22, 2017 at 6 p.m.



Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence

Central Park

Bailey and Washington

Whittier, CA 90601

www.sheltersrighthand.org

Date: April 22, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.



Register early or show up on the day of the event (at 6:30 a.m. sharp!) to walk a bit more than three miles en masse through historic Whittier. Doing so means giving to the Women's and Children's Crisis Shelter, an aptly dubbed safe house designed to accommodate domestic violence victims of all ages. So, step out for this cause as others have done and continue to do in a big way every year for the past two decades. With 2017 no exception, this meaningful event will also gift prizes, hold raffles, release balloons and memorialize all who have sadly died due to the heinous act referred to as domestic violence.

By Jane Lasky