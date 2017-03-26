Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Boy In Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — An arrest has been made in connection with a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy last month, authorities said.

The shooting on Feb. 20, claimed the life of Jonah Hwang, who was with his parents and visiting friends for dinner when shots rang out.

Since the shooting, authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the killer.

The Pomona Police Department’s Homicide Unit said they were “actively” investigating Hwang’s murder since that evening’s events.

Police identified the suspect as 35 year-old Sengchan Houl. He was arrested without incident in the unincorporated area of Pomona. He has been booked at the Pomona City Jail.

Detectives said they are still working the case and we are not releasing any additional information at this time.

The home where the shooting took place, was shot up four times, according to police.

The first shooting took place in January but no one was hurt. The second attack took place and killed Hwang. Since the slaying, the home was shot up two more times, most recently yesterday morning.

Additional details will be released at a news conference scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. in front of the Pomona Police Station.