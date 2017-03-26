15-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Gunned Down In Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Police Sunday were investigating a shooting in Santa Ana that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition.
The incident unfolded just before midnight in the 2300 block of W. St. Gertrude.
It was then that police received a call of a boy down and bleeding.
Officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The boy was transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police said that an initial investigation has revealed that the boy was walking in the area when he was shot. The incident, police said, appeared to be gang-related.
Anyone with more information about this shooting was asked to call homicide detectives with the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8390.
One Comment