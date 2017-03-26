15-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Gunned Down In Santa Ana

March 26, 2017 2:24 PM

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Police Sunday were investigating a shooting in Santa Ana that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition.

The incident unfolded just before midnight in the 2300 block of W. St. Gertrude.

It was then that police received a call of a boy down and bleeding.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said that an initial investigation has revealed that the boy was walking in the area when he was shot. The incident, police said, appeared to be gang-related.

Anyone with more information about this shooting was asked to call homicide detectives with the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8390.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia