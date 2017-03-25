2 Dead In Separate Wrecks On The 91 Freeway

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Two people died early Saturday morning in two separate, unrelated crashes on the 91 Freeway in Fullerton.
The first crash was reported at 1:29 a.m. on westbound SR-91 near Brookhurst Street, according to a California Highway Patrol dispatcher. That accident included a gray Honda blocking the middle lanes of traffic.
The CHP reported that at least one person was trapped inside a vehicle that was on fire.
A representative from the Orange County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene at 1:45 a.m.
The second crash occurred at 2:40 a.m. on the westbound freeway, near the Euclid Street off-ramp and involved a Jeep and a Toyota. At least three people were trapped inside a vehicle, with at least one vehicle coming a rest on its roof.
A representative from the coroner’s office was dispatched to the location at 3:50 a.m.
All lanes of traffic on the 91 Freeway were reopened a few hours later.
