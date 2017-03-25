Fights, Arrests During Pro-Trump Rally In Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBLA.com) — Several people were arrested after fights broke out during in a Huntington Beach “Make America Great Again” march and rally in support of President Donald Trump Saturday.

Sometime after 12:30 p.m. confrontations occurred between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters. One person was pepper sprayed by a demonstrator and another was punched. The number of arrests was not immediately confirmed by Huntington police.

The rally billed itself as supporting not only President Trump, but veterans, law enforcement and first responders.

The march was one of dozens planned across the country. A smaller event was scheduled in Hollywood, with participants expected to march to Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Organizers predicted about 3,000 participants taking part in the march along Pacific Coast Highway at Bolsa Chica State Beach. The event was originally planned at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, but officials there decided to close down for the weekend, fearing a potential clash between participants and anti-Trump protesters.

#BREAKING – arrests have been made after fight at #MAGAMARCH – 1 person pepper sprayed by anti-Trump protestor, 1 man punched. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/lab3FLdq33 — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) March 25, 2017

Such clashes have marred past Trump rallies, including one last year at the Pacific Amphitheatre that resulted in more than a dozen arrests.

Police were out in force during the Saturday rally. According to organizers of the Make America Great Again march, the event is designed to show “we love our country and we want to show gratitude to the men and women who put their own lives on the live every day.”

Organizers were collecting donations during the event to benefit homeless veterans.

