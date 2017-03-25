Shots Fired For Fourth Time At Pomona House Where 8-Year-Old Was Fatally Struck

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said Saturday that shots were fired for a fourth time at the same house where an 8-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by last month.

Jonah Hwang was with his parents and visiting friends for dinner when shots rang out

Since the murder, authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the killer.

RELATED LINK: Emotional Vigil Held For 8-Year-Old Pomona Boy Fatally Shot In Drive-by

On February 20, around 6:35 p., police received a 911 call asking them to report to a residence in the 1100 block of W. Eleventh about a shooting.

On arrival, they found Hwang injured by gunfire. Witnesses said the assailant fired several shots into the house from the street.

Detectives said the same house had been hit by gunfire about a month before but in that incident no one was home.

Authorities still can’t ascribe a motive for the attack. The home was occupied by two teachers who, by all accounts, are model citizens with no enemies.

On Saturday evening, police were right-lipped due to the sensitivity of the situation.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen spoke to parents who said they were no longer going to let their children play outside until the shooter is caught.

“I just heard the shots,” said Brian, who didn’t want to share his last name.

He says the house next door was the target of a shooting just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Police say it’s the fourth-time it’s been shot at since January.

That’s why Brian’s family has put up their home for sale.

“We just don’t feel safe. We don’t feel comfortable. We’re always on our toes. Anxious, I guess,” Brian said.

Brian says his family has felt especially vulnerable since a drive-by killed Hwang.

Pastor Adam Donner is friends with Jonah’s parents and he also knows the homeowners.

“Enough is enough,”: the pastor says, “I think it’s time the people in this city can take back our city.”

There has been no arrest in Jonah’s case.

His death has opened fresh wounds for Chris and Reynette Cotinola — who also lost their son to gun violence four-years ago.

The couple and their church took part in a peace march and rally — to ask witnesses in unsolved murder cases in Pomona to come forward

“I have no justice for my son and it seems like law enforcement has forgotten him. But I won’t forget him,” said Reynette.

“It’s never ending. And I don’t think we’ll ever bring a stop to it but we can definitely slow it down and help bring healing to the pain,” said Chris.

Back on West 11th street, Brian said his family isn’t the only one giving up on the neighborhood.

The people who own the house left right after Jonah was shot in the living room.

“I haven’t seen them since pretty much that day. Think they came by just to get their stuff. That’s about it,” Brian said.

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to call Det. Luna or Det. Edson from the Pomona Police Department’s Homicide Unit.