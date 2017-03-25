Shooting Suspect On Bus Shuts Down Las Vegas Strip, At Least 1 Hurt

March 25, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a gunman barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip Saturday afternoon, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

At least one person has been taken to a hospital.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

